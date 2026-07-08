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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 13 trapped in Una hospital lift rescued after 8-hour operation

13 trapped in Una hospital lift rescued after 8-hour operation

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 01:16 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Police, Fire Department personnel and hospital officials coordinate rescue operations at a private hospital in Una on Tuesday. Photo: Rajesh Sharma
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Thirteen persons trapped inside an overloaded lift at a private hospital in Una were rescued safely on Tuesday after an eight-hour operation involving the police, Fire Department and a technical team from the lift company.

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The incident occurred around 10 am at Alvis Hospital in Behdala village, where a medical camp was in progress. According to officials, 13 persons entered a lift designed to carry only six passengers. Shortly after the doors closed and the lift was activated, it developed a mechanical fault and came to a halt midway between two floors, trapping all occupants inside.

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Although the lift doors were opened from outside, the cabin remained suspended between the floors, leaving only narrow gaps through which rescue personnel could evacuate the trapped individuals. Police and Fire Department teams launched rescue operations immediately, pulling out those with leaner body frames one by one.

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The last three occupants — octogenarian Jagat Ram of Dehlan village, Una businessman Rakesh Kailash and a newly elected village Pradhan — were rescued at around 6 pm after technicians from the company that installed the lift joined the operation. Una Tehsildar Vippan Kumar, who supervised the rescue, said all 13 occupants were brought out safely. He said the technical team played a crucial role in rescuing the final three persons after prolonged efforts to stabilise the stalled lift.

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