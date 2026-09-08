13-year-old Solan boy to debut on big screen with Khoonta

Rishan Verma (13) from Solan is eagerly awaiting the release of the first Himachali film, Khoonta, on September 18, marking his acting debut in a Hindi feature film. Carrying a powerful social message about environmental conservation, the child actor hopes the film, which blends hill culture and has been shot exclusively with Himachali actors in the picturesque hilly environs, will leave a lasting impression on audiences when it hits the silver screen. Rishan, who plays the role of Kamlu, will showcase his acting prowess in a film that blends Himachali traditions, faith and culture. After making a mark for himself in the popular television series Badal Pe Paon Hai, aired on Sony SAB, the film is expected to be a major turning point in the career of the child actor.

Shot in the picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand, the film showcases lofty hills, deep ravines and cascading rivers. Writer, director and producer Anushi Sharma, who herself hails from Dravil village in Shillai of Sirmaur district, plays the lead role.

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Since Himachal is yet to make a significant mark in filmmaking, Rishan is excited to be associated with what he describes as a historic film. At a time when Nepal is battling a natural disaster, the film conveys an important message: “Do not mess with the environment; it will hit you back.”

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With crass commercialisation disrupting the fragile hill environment, the film is expected to rekindle a sense of environmental conservation, asserts Dipika Verma, Rishan’s mother, who gave up her job to tutor her son and ensure that he does not miss out on his education.

A Class VIII student, Rishan has received strong support from his teachers, friends and family, with the entire community eagerly awaiting the release of Khoonta.

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His father, Rahul Verma, who is posted as an Additional Superintending Engineer with the HP State Electricity Board in Solan, is all set to watch the film with his family and friends.

Rishan has also featured in supporting roles in Udaariyaan on Colors TV and Dalchini on Dangal TV, adding to his growing list of television credits.

He has also carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. His passion for dance earned him the top spot in the junior dance category at Himachal Got Talent in 2022. The victory proved to be a turning point, paving the way for his future pursuits.

Rishan’s acting roles in television serials have further enriched his exposure. His ability to connect with audiences caught the attention of producers, earning him opportunities in various television shows. Among his upcoming major projects is Sayooni on Star Plus, in which he plays the son of Rashmi Desai’s character.