13 yrs on, parking project in Palampur hangs fire

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, December 28

A multi-storey parking project here has been hanging fire for the last 13 years. The local Municipal Corporation had transferred eight canals of land for the project to the state Urban Development Department in 2009. However, the land remains vacant. The present market value of the land is estimated to be over Rs 25 crore.

The foundation stone of the project was laid twice by former Chief Ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal (in 2008) and Virbadhra Singh (in 2014). The state government had announced the construction of the parking project under the private-public partnership (PPP) model, but the project failed to take off.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the project was allotted to a Gurgaon-based builder and an MoU had also been signed. However, not a single brick was put up at the site of the planned project in the last 10 years.

Vehicles in Palampur have increased exponentially since. Around 5,000 to 8,000 vehicles are added to the town and adjoining areas every month, leading to available parking spaces decreasing by the day and causing inconvenience to drivers. At present, there is a provision for the parking of just 100 vehicles.

Residents of the area as well as students, businessmen and tourists commuting to the city have no alternative but to park in ‘no-parking’ zones. The unruly behaviour of the traffic police, who reportedly impose fines without listening to genuine grievances, has also raised eyebrows. On many occasions, challans are pasted on the windscreen of vehicles, which is against the HC’s directions.

