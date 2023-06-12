$130 million ADB loan for seven Himachal districts to boost productivity

New Delhi, June 12
The Centre and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed a $130 million loan to increase agricultural productivity, improve access to irrigation and promote horticulture agribusinesses to raise farmers’ income in Himachal Pradesh, stated an official release on Monday.
The signatories were Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance Rajat Kumar Mishra and Takeo Konishi, ADB’s Country Director for India.
“The project builds upon a pilot financed by ADB’s project readiness facility which demonstrated the subtropical horticulture production over 200 hectares and prepared the draft water user association (WUA) act and the draft state horticulture development strategy,” said Konishi.
It will help increase the income and resilience to the effects of climate change of at least 15,000 farm households across seven districts—Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmour, Solan, and Una. These households have stopped farming or have reduced their farming areas because of a lack of irrigation facilities and crop damage by wild and stray animals.
The project will also modernise public and private subtropical horticulture nursery facilities for improved plant health, and boost beneficiary farmers’ access to information and communication technologies, and other digital agri-technology systems for real-time farm advisories and better CHPMA management.
