130 roads closed in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 25

Light to moderate rain lashed several parts of the state today. Nahan was the wettest with 46 mm of rainfall, followed by Dalhousie (31 mm), Hamirpur and Shimla (24 mm each), Manali (21 mm), Ghumarwin (17 mm), Kothi and Sarahan (16 mm each) and Sundernagar (11 mm).

As many as 130 roads (67 in Kullu, 29 in Chamba, 15 in Mandi, 15 in Shimla and two each in Kangra and Solan) were blocked while 77 transformers and 21 water schemes were damaged. The state has suffered a loss of Rs 1,435 crore since June 29.