130 roads remain blocked in Himachal as rain disrupts normal life

As many as 130 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh after being damaged due to torrential rains, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

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Of the total blocked roads, 48 are in Mandi, 47 in Kullu, nine each in Sirmaur and Chamba, eight in Kangra, seven in Shimla and two in Una. Besides, 10 transformers and 19 drinking water supply schemes also remain disrupted across the state.

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Himachal Pradesh till August 5, for which yellow alerts have been issued by the State Meteorological Centre.

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For July 31, a yellow alert has been issued for Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated places. Light rain is also likely in other parts of the state.

Light to moderate rainfall continued in several parts of Himachal during the past 24 hours.

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The maximum temperatures recorded were: Shimla 23.5°C, Dharamshala 29°C, Manali 25.6°C, Solan 28.2°C, Kangra 32.4°C, Una 31.6°C, Sundernagar 31.9°C, Bilaspur 33°C, Hamirpur 31.4°C, Kufri 20.4°C, Keylong 24.2°C, Kalpa 23.6°C, Nahan 27.8°C and Chamba 28.7°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 33.6°C, recorded in Mandi, while the lowest minimum temperature was 13°C, recorded in Bharmour in Chamba district.