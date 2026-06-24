133 and 129 Eco Task Force units receive forestry and plantation training at HFRI Shimla

Personnel of 133 Eco Task Force (DOGRA), Kufri and 129 Eco Task Force (JAK LI), Samba, Jammu & Kashmir were trained in seed collection and nursery management during a two-day training workshop conducted by the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla, which concluded here on Wednesday.

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They were also trained in plantation techniques of forest species, forest fire mitigation and the use of geo-tagging and KML files during the workshop.

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Organised under the supervision of Manisha Thapliyal, Director, HFRI, the training was conducted by Dr Sandeep Sharma and other scientists and faculty members.

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The workshop was attended by newly recruited personnel of both Eco Task Force units. On completion of the training, participants were awarded certificates.

The Commanding Officers of 133 ETF and 129 ETF thanked the Director and faculty of HFRI for imparting valuable knowledge and practical skills, stating that the training would greatly enhance the effectiveness of afforestation, forest protection and environmental conservation activities undertaken by the units.