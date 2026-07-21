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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 133 Eco Task Force holds two-day plantation drive

133 Eco Task Force holds two-day plantation drive

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:45 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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133 Eco Task Force conducted a two-day plantation drive at Sadhara, Baldeian, and Naldhera in collaboration with the local community, along with a "Join Indian Army" motivational lecture at Naldhera, Shimla.
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The 133 Eco Task Force conducted a two-day plantation drive at Sadhara, Baldeian and Naldhera in collaboration with the local community. Besides, a “Join Indian Army” motivational lecture was also held at Naldhera, near here. During the programme, the local youth were motivated to pursue a career in the Indian Army while highlighting the vital role of the Territorial Army in nation-building, environmental conservation, and community service.

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Local residents enthusiastically participated in the event, reflecting the growing public commitment towards environmental protection and community partnership. Through such initiatives, the Eco Task Force continues to promote environmental stewardship while inspiring the younger generation to serve the nation by joining the Indian Army.

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The Eco Task Force, while reiterating its commitment to ecological restoration and youth empowerment, has undertaken numerous plantation initiatives in the region in the past.

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