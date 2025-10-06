DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 133 Eco Task Force leads cleanliness drive

133 Eco Task Force leads cleanliness drive

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 06, 2025 IST
Students take part in Swachhata Hi Seva campaign in Shimla. Tribune photo
The 133 Eco Task Force of the Indian Army, in collaboration with local communities and institutions, successfully concluded a 15-day Swachhata Hi Seva campaign under the theme Swachhotsav in Shimla and its surrounding areas. The initiative aimed to promote cleanliness, heritage conservation and community participation.

As part of the campaign, cleanliness drives were conducted at several historical and environmentally sensitive sites, including the President’s Retreat in Mashobra. Staff members of the Retreat actively took part in maintaining the pristine surroundings of this heritage site.

The Eco Task Force also engaged students and residents in lessons on sanitation, environmental protection, and civic responsibility. Educational institutions played a key role in spreading awareness. Navodaya Vidyalaya, Theog, organized lectures and cleanliness drives focused on personal and public hygiene.

Community participation was a major highlight, with a joint drive conducted in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Hotel Management, Catering and Nutrition, Kufri, covering the Kufri Market, Chini Bungalow and Kufri Pond area. Local residents turned out in large numbers to support the cause.

Students from the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Sunni, and Government Senior Secondary School, Thallot, also joined hands in the initiative, displaying strong enthusiasm for a cleaner and greener environment.

A spokesperson for the Eco Task Force said such campaigns help build long-term awareness and collective responsibility toward cleanliness.

