135 donate blood at Shimla law varsity

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:34 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
Faculty members and students donate blood at the blood donation camp in Shimla on Wednesday. tribune photo
A total of 87 units of blood were collected from 135 registered donors at a blood donation camp organised by the Youth Red Cross Society of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh Red Cross State Branch. The donors, including students, faculty members, administrative staff and volunteers, demonstrated enthusiasm and civic responsibility.

The initiative aimed to promote voluntary service and raise awareness about the importance of regular blood donation.

Addressing the gathering, the HPNLU Vice-Chancellor, Dr Priti Saxena, lauded the efforts of the Youth Red Cross Society and emphasised the role young individuals play in nation-building through community-focused initiatives. The Registrar, Dr SS Jaswal, also attended the event and praised the collaborative effort between the student body and the Red Cross.

The medical team, consisting of Dr Payal, Archana, Kusum Thakur, Rajan Bhimta, Sunil and Rakesh, played a crucial role in ensuring the event’s success. Surinder Gautam, Assistant Secretary of the District Red Cross Society and Virender Bisht, Training Coordinator of the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society, provided support and coordination.

The event was organised by Dr Rohit Sharma, coordinator of the Youth Red Cross Society, along with the president, Romil Chawla and general secretary, Parul Bhalla, in collaboration with the medical team from the Himachal Pradesh Red Cross State Branch.

