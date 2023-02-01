135 fresh cases of gastritis in Nadaun villages

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 31

Around 135 fresh cases of gastritis were reported in the Nadaun area here today. With this, the total number of such cases has gone up to 973. Over the past three days, 838 cases of gastritis were reported in 47 villages of over 15 gram panchayats in the Nadaun constituency. Maximum 350 new cases were reported yesterday.

Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to the Chief Minister, visited the affected villages to take stock of the situation. He was accompanied by Nadaun SDM Aprajita Chandel, CMO Dr RK Agnihotri and SE of the Irrigation and Public Health Department Neeraj Bhogal.

Assuring people of every help, Bittu said the CM had directed the health authorities to provide medicines and required support to tackle the situation. The district administration, police and officials of the IPH Department were also directed to ascertain the reasons behind the gastritis outbreak in the area. He also visited the water supply schemes in the Kunah Khud from where water is supplied to these villages.

Community medicine expert Dr Pushpnder Verma said the supply of untreated water was suspected to be the reason behind the outbreak of the disease. He said he visited the area and found that there was no mechanism for checking the quality of water before it was supplied for drinking purposes.

CMO Dr RK Agnihotri claimed the infection rate had come down. The people had been advised to follow instructions while using water for drinking purposes and avoid eating stale food. The test report of water sample was awaited and the cause of gastritis outbreak could only be specified after that report was received, he added.