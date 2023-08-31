135 inter-state drug peddlers among 515 arrested by Shimla police in 7 months

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 30

As part of a crackdown on drug trade, the Shimla police have arrested 135 inter-state drug peddlers in the past seven months. The district police have arrested 515 drug peddlers and registered 335 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act during the same period.

The crackdown

335 is the number of NDPS cases registered by the district police during that period

As per the Police Department’s record, of the total 135 inter-state peddlers arrested, 37 were operating from Haryana, 22 from Punjab, 22 from Nepal, 15 from Uttarakhand, five from Jammu and Kashmir while eight were operating from Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Fifteen of those arrested under the NDPS Act were women. Among other contraband, 2 kg heroin, 16 kg opium, cough syrups and intoxicating tablets were seized from the arrested peddlers. Properties (movable and immovable) of those involved in the drug trade have also been seized. So far this year, properties worth Rs 2 crore, along with 130 vehicles, have been seized by the police.

The number of arrests of peddlers this year till August 20 is more than double of what it was in the corresponding period last year.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi told The Tribune: “In most of the cases involving inter-state drug peddlers, apart from tracking contraband smugglers, their online financial transaction patterns have yielded dividends for us.”

“The drug peddling activities are carried out in a covert manner. Drug peddlers use financial modes in the most surreptitious manner to undertake such deals. Tracking and cracking such shady drug deals is indeed a tough task, but the use of technology, enhanced surveillance, advanced methods of policing and tracking backward and forward linkages have assisted us a great deal in putting a leash around the neck of inter-state drug traders. We have been applying Section 27 A of the NDPS Act in cases where financial trails are found.”

“Apart from enforcement, the Shimla police have requested the competent authorities to initiate rehabilitation and treatment/medical process of under-trials, who have been addicted and involved in illegal drug trade. The addicts are so desperate that they resort to burglary and stealing to buy drugs,” the SP said.

