135 roads blocked across Himachal as heavy rains continue; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

As many as 135 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains, while around 44 transformers have also been disrupted after sustaining damage, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Advertisement

Of the total blocked roads, 54 are in Kullu, 43 in Mandi, 15 in Shimla, eight in Chamba, five each in Kangra and Lahaul and Spiti, four in Sirmaur, and one in Una. Among the disrupted transformers, 35 are in Kullu, four in Shimla, three in Kangra and two in Mandi.

Advertisement

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the state, with the Meteorological Centre issuing orange and yellow warnings till August 1. For July 27, a yellow alert has been issued for Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur, with heavy rain likely at isolated places. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in other parts of the state.

Advertisement

Minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal in most areas till August 1, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 4°C during the period.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain continued at several places across the state during the past 24 hours. Sundernagar recorded the highest rainfall at 65.2 mm, followed by Kasauli (22 mm), Shimla (13.9 mm), Mandi (6.6 mm) and Manali (5 mm).

Advertisement

The maximum temperatures recorded were 22.8°C in Shimla, 29°C in Dharamshala, 26°C in Manali, 30.5°C in Solan, 33.4°C in Kangra, 34.2°C in Mandi, 33.7°C in Sundernagar, 33°C in Bilaspur, 33.1°C in Hamirpur, 19.9°C in Kufri, 25.1°C in Keylong, 25°C in Kalpa, 29.9°C in Nahan and 28.4°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.6°C recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 12.8°C recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.