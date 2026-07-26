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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 135 roads blocked across Himachal as heavy rains continue; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

135 roads blocked across Himachal as heavy rains continue; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts

Kullu and Mandi worst affected with 97 road closures; rain forecast till August 1, temperatures likely to dip by up to 4°C

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:21 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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As many as 135 roads continue to remain blocked across the state while about 44 transformers also remain disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains. Tribune photo.
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As many as 135 roads remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh due to torrential rains, while around 44 transformers have also been disrupted after sustaining damage, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre.

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Of the total blocked roads, 54 are in Kullu, 43 in Mandi, 15 in Shimla, eight in Chamba, five each in Kangra and Lahaul and Spiti, four in Sirmaur, and one in Una. Among the disrupted transformers, 35 are in Kullu, four in Shimla, three in Kangra and two in Mandi.

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Heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the state, with the Meteorological Centre issuing orange and yellow warnings till August 1. For July 27, a yellow alert has been issued for Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur and Sirmaur, with heavy rain likely at isolated places. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in other parts of the state.

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Minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal in most areas till August 1, while maximum temperatures may fall by 2°C to 4°C during the period.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain continued at several places across the state during the past 24 hours. Sundernagar recorded the highest rainfall at 65.2 mm, followed by Kasauli (22 mm), Shimla (13.9 mm), Mandi (6.6 mm) and Manali (5 mm).

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The maximum temperatures recorded were 22.8°C in Shimla, 29°C in Dharamshala, 26°C in Manali, 30.5°C in Solan, 33.4°C in Kangra, 34.2°C in Mandi, 33.7°C in Sundernagar, 33°C in Bilaspur, 33.1°C in Hamirpur, 19.9°C in Kufri, 25.1°C in Keylong, 25°C in Kalpa, 29.9°C in Nahan and 28.4°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.6°C recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 12.8°C recorded at Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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