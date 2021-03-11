14 cattle head perish in Chamba village fire

Dalhousie, May 22
As many as 14 head of cattle perished in fire in Khajura village of Simni gram panchayat in Chamba district yesterday evening. The flames destroyed 17 cowsheds.
Fire engines were called to douse the fire. Local residents also helped in bringing the situation under control.
According to a report, immediately after getting information, officials rushed to the site and carried out relief and rescue operations. Officials said the work was on to ascertain the loss and also the reason behind the blaze. An immediately relief of Rs 70,000 has been disbursed among the affected families.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...