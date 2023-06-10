'Rs 14 cr spent on development under PMAGY'

Hamirpur, June 9
Only Rs 14 crore were spent against Rs 22.83 crore for development of villages under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY), which is 63.6 per cent of the target amount, said ADC Jitender Sanjta at a review meeting of PMAGY here today.
He said all the villages identified under the scheme should meet the given target at the earliest and upload the progress reports on the portal. He said the district had bagged first position in the country for best execution of this scheme in 2022. He said the officials and representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions should work to get the national award again.
The ADC said an award money of Rs 50,000 can be spent on public welfare works. Five villages — Darogan, Daruhi, Dhirad, Maharal and Malag — are being developed under the scheme.
