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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 14 injured in bus accident in Himachal’s Mandi  

14 injured in bus accident in Himachal’s Mandi  

The incident occurred near Dyoh Nala in Durgapur area

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 11:56 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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At least 14 people were injured when a private bus they were travelling in veered off the road in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, police said.

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The incident occurred near Dyoh Nala in the Durgapur area when the bus was on its way to Sundernagar from Sarkaghat.

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After receiving information about the incident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot. The injured were transported to the Community Health Centre in Rewalsar, officials said.

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Medical examination of the injured is being conducted to obtain their medico-legal case (MLC) reports, the police officials said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to the negligent driving by the bus driver, Sanjeev Kumar, a resident of Sarkaghat tehsil in Mandi, they said.

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Police said a case has been registered under sections 125 (act endangering human life) and 281 (negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the driver.

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