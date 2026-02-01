14 IPS officers transferred

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Himachal Government on Thursday transferred as many as 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers.

The services of Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi, who was recently promoted to the post of Director General of Police (DGP), has been placed with the Department of Personnel. Gandhi is likely to be posted outside the Police Department. Gandhi will be replaced by SP Solan Gaurav Singh as the new SP Shimla.

The government has also transferred Tiruamalaraju SD Varma, currently serving as ADC to Governor as SP, Solan. Varma will be replaced by Sandeep Kumar Bhardwaj, SP, State Human Rights Commission, Shimla, who will now serve as ADC to Governor.

Sachin Hiremath, currently serving as SP, SV & ACB in Mandi, will be the new SP, Una, replacing Amit Yadav, who has been directed to report to police headquarters, Shimla.

SP cybercrime Rohit Malpani, who was also recently promoted to the post of DIG will now serve as DIG Cybercrime in Shimla; SP (Leave Reserve) Dr Ramesh Chander Chhajta as DIG, Prisons & Correctional Services, Shimla; Devakar Sharma, Commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangalberi, as DIG, Intelligence & Security, Dharamshala. He will be replaced by Arvind Chaudhary, who is currently serving as SP (Leave Reserve) in Shimla.

Also, SP Mandi Sakshi Verma has been shifted as SP, State Vigilance & Anti-Corruption Bureau, Mandi. She will be replaced by 2006-batch HPPS officer Vinod Kumar as SP, Mandi. Kumar has been serving as Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Traffic Tourist and Railway (TTR), in Shimla.

Dr DK Chaudhary, Principal, Police Training College, Daroh, Kangra district, has been shifted as Inspector General of Police (IG), Armed Police & Training, Daroh, Kangra, relieving Bimal Gupta, IG, SV & ACB, Shimla, of this additional charge. Chaudhary, meanwhile, will be replaced by Soumya Sambasivan, IG (Northern Range), Dharamshala, who has been granted additional charge of the post of Principal, Police Training College, Daroh. Additionally, Abhishek Dular, IG, who is presently awaiting posting, has been transferred as IG, Communication & Technical Services, in Shimla.