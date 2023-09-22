14 MBBS students of Tanda college fined for ragging

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 21

As many as 14 MBBS students of Tanda medical college have been fined Rs 50,000 each for being involved in ragging in college hostel. Besides the fine, the students have been suspended from hostel for six months and from college for three months.

Aman Kachroo case In 2009 a ragging incident had rocked Tanda medical college. Aman Kachroo, a first year MBBS student, had died due to ragging by senior students. The incident had rocked the state and nation and campaign was launched to check ragging in educational institutes.

The students, who have been given punishment, include 12 students of the second year MBBS course and two students of the first year. While the students of the second year have been punished for ragging, two students of first year have been punished for hiding the information from college authorities.

It is for the first time that the administration of Tanda medical college has handed over harsh punishment to so many students involved in ragging.

The Principal of the Tanda medical college, Dr Bhanu Awasthi, when asked, admitted that punishment had been given to 14 students. He said that during routine checking the college authorities found notebooks of seniors in possession of first year students. The notebooks were given to the first year students by their seniors to complete their college homework. The case has been handed over to the ragging committee of the college of inquiry, the Principal said.

The ragging committee, in its inquiry, observed that the act of giving their notebooks for completion of works to juniors was an act of ragging. The committee recommended punishment for 12 students of second year and two students of first year. The guilty students have also been suspended from hostel for six months and college for three months, Bhanu Awasthi said.

The Principal, however, refused to divulge the names of the students who have been punished.

