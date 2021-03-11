14 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, April 25
As many as 14 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,769. However, there was no death due to the virus.
The highest number of six cases was recorded in Kangra, two each in Chamba and Shimla and one each in Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.
