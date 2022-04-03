14 new Covid cases in Himachal

Shimla, April 2

As many as 14 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,558. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 86.

The highest number of six cases was reported in Kangra, followed by two each in Chamba and Una, and one each in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi and Shimla. — TNS