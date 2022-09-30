14 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 29

As many as 14 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 312,188. However, there was no death due to the virus. The number of active cases declined to 158.

The highest number of five cases was reported in Kangra, three in Bilaspur, two in Shimla and one each in Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Una.