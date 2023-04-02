14 wards reserved for women, 3 each for SCs & SC women

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 1

The state government today notified the reservation of wards in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) for the upcoming elections to the civic body. It had yesterday made an amendment to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Election Rules, 2012.

As per the notification, 14 wards would be reserved for women, three reserved for Scheduled Castes and three for Scheduled Caste women while 14 wards will be unreserved. There are 34 wards in the SMC. The previous BJP government had increased the number of wards to 41 but the present Congress government reduced it back to 34.

The number of unreserved wards as well as the wards reserved for women are the same as mentioned by the DC in his report to the government a few days ago. The wards reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Caste women have interchanged following the latest amendment in the rules.