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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 14-year-old dies after brick falls on head from under-construction building in Shimla

14-year-old dies after brick falls on head from under-construction building in Shimla

IGMC Employees’ Association seeks action against contractor, alleges lack of safety measures at construction site

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:40 PM May 10, 2026 IST
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A 14-year-old boy died at Indira Gandhi Medical College on Sunday, nearly two weeks after sustaining serious injuries when a brick fell on his head from an under-construction building.

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The boy, identified as Tanish Kaushal, was returning home from school when the accident occurred.

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Tanish was rushed to IGMC, where he underwent surgery but failed to recover and succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

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According to colleagues of his father, Pawan Kaushal, a network engineer at IGMC, Tanish was the only child of his parents.

The IGMC Employees’ Association has demanded strict action against the contractor and the building owner for allegedly failing to ensure adequate safety measures during construction.

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“At the very least, there should have been a signboard warning pedestrians about the ongoing construction work. Such precautions are missing at most construction sites, putting pedestrians at risk,” a colleague of Kaushal said.

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