140 missing kids, women traced

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

As per a press release from the headquarters of the Himachal Pradesh Police, as part of a special drive, the state police traced 118 missing women and 22 missing children in October.

Among the traced women, 16 belonged to Baddi, five were from Bilaspur, 10 from Chamba, four from Hamirpur, three belonged to Kinnaur, six to Kullu, 17 were from Mandi, two from Nurpur, 15 from Shimla, 20 were Solan residents, 18 from Sirmaur and two belonged to Una district.

Among the traced children, two are from Chamba, five from Hamirpur, four are Kinnaur residents, three Mandi residents, one each from Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Nurpur and Sirmaur two each belonging Solan and Shimla district.

The traced children and women were handed over to their families. Safety of women and children is among the top priorities of the state police and efforts to ensure their safety would continue in future too, stated the release.

#Baddi #Shimla