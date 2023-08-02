Rs 144 crore sewerage scheme approved for Nahan town

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 1

Nahan town has got approval for a sewerage scheme worth Rs 144.30 crore under the project “Providing Water and Sanitation Facilities in Five Towns of Himachal Pradesh funded through Agence Francaise De Development (AFD).”

The town has been divided into three zones for laying of the sewage. The first zone would treat 2.29 million litres sewage per day (MLD) while the capacity of the second zone is 1.54 MLA and third is .63 MLD. This will enhance to 3.43 MLD, 2.22 MLA and .95 MLD, respectively, for the first, second and third zones respectively by 2041.

MLA Nahan Ajay Solanki thanked the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for this scheme which he termed as a gift for the residents. He said it would benefit thousands of people residing in this historic town.

Dr Rajiv Bindal, state BJP president and former Nahan MLA, while taking credit for the scheme’s approval, said, “Nahan town had no sewage scheme. After becoming the MLA in 2012, adequate water was arranged for the town by revamping old schemes and a new Giri water scheme was launched. Thereafter, a detailed project report (DPR) was made for laying a sewage scheme in Nahan which took seven years.”

Initially, a DPR for Rs 70 crore was made but later it was revised to Rs 100 crore. The cost rose to Rs 144 crore areas after the nearby Jarja area was also included.

Dr Bindal said numerous meetings were held by the Chief Secretary as well as the state government with the French funding agency, AFD, where five towns were roped in for this project. The agency representatives also visited the site earmarked for setting up the treatment plant.

“The former BJP government had accorded in-principle approval for this project during its tenure. A memorandum of understanding was signed with the AFD in March 2023 by Mukesh Agnihotri, minister for Jal Shakti Vibhag to pave the way for this funding. All formalities had been completed in the last four years by our efforts,” informed Bindal.

Designed for 35 yrs

The scheme has been designed for 35 years which includes five years construction period.

Tenders would be called after the receipt of technical sanction.

The treatment plant has been designed for 15 years after which its augmentation would take place given the anticipated rise in the population which stood at 32,063 now.

