144 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, February 21
As many as 144 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 282,267. Besides, one person died of the virus, raising the death toll to 4,079.
The highest number of 46 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 22 in Mandi, 19 in Hamirpur, 15 in Chamba, 10 each in Una and Sirmaur, nine in Bilaspur, seven in Solan, four in Kullu and one each in Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti. The total active cases declined to 1,630.
