146 new cases, one death in Himachal

Shimla, August 14

As many as 146 new cases of Covid were reported today. One person died in Mandi district. The highest number of 40 cases was reported from Shimla followed by Bilaspur (23), Kangra (19), Mandi (17), Chamba and Solan (15 each), Una (eight), Kullu (five), Hamirpur (four) while no case was reported in other districts. — TNS