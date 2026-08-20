146 roads closed in Himachal; rain to continue; yellow alert issued for 6 districts

As many as 146 roads, including National Highway 3, continue to remain blocked across the state while about 115 transformers and 117 water supply schemes also remain disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the total blocked roads, 63 are in Mandi, 35 in Kullu, 19 in Chamba, seven in Sirmaur, six each in Shimla, Kangra and Una, three in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Hamirpur.

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Of the total disrupted transformers, 42 are in Hamirpur, 41 in Lahaul and Spiti, 29 in Sirmaur, two in Shimla and one in Kullu.

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Of the total disrupted water supply schemes, 107 are in Hamirpur and five each in Shimla and Chamba.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue across the state on Thursday as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued yellow weather alert for Kangra, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Chamba.