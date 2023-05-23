15 bikes, pickup truck of Manali rental union vandalised in Leh

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 22

The rift between Ladakh Bike Rental Cooperative Limited and the Bikers Association, Manali, has widened as members of the former along with Leh residents allegedly vandalised around 15 motorcycles and a pickup truck of the latter in Leh yesterday.

An FIR has been registered in Leh and a complaint has been made at the Manali police station as well.

controversy started in 2018 The row started in 2018 after bike rental unions of Manali & Ladakh barred the entry of bikers in each other’s territory. In 2022, the dispute was settled by the unions, allowing entry to bikers in each other’s territory

As per the pact, Manali bikes were allowed till Leh only and not to its tourist places. On July 9, 2022, Leh people alleged violation of the agreement by the bikers of Manali, who refuted the allegations

Following the incident, members of the Bikers Association held a protest near the Beas bridge in Manali today. The Manali-Leh road remained closed for about 15 minutes. DSP KD Sharma reached the spot and assured the members that all help would be provided to them.

Bikers Association vice-president Karan said 15 of their motorcycles and a pickup truck (Bolero Camphor) that went to Leh two days ago were vandalised by locals, resulting in huge losses to them. He said they were working within the law and Leh residents were to be blamed. Manali MLA Bhubaneswar Gaur and Lahaul-Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur condemned the incident. Gaur said he had spoken to officials of the Leh administration to resolve the matter. “The Leh administration has also been urged to take a legal action against the culprits.”