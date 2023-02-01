Rs 15 cr for CT scan, MRI machines

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 31

The authorities of the NHPC’s Chamera-II and III power stations provided an assistance of Rs 15 crore for installing CT scan and MRI machines at the district hospital here last year.

This was stated by Bikram Singh, Group General Manager (in-charge), Chamera-II & III power stations, while presiding over the Republic Day function on the premises of power stations at Karian in Chamba district. He said a sum of about Rs 9 crore would also be provided in phases for the construction of 52 primary, middle and secondary schools. Various works were being done by them under the corporate social responsibility, he added.