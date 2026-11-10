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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 15 fire incidents across Kullu on Diwali; property worth lakhs damaged

15 fire incidents across Kullu on Diwali; property worth lakhs damaged

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Abhinav Vashisht
Updated At : 01:03 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Smoke billowing out from the Peer forest in Kullu district on Monday.
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As many as 15 fire incidents were reported in the Kullu, Banjar, Jari and Patlikul fire station areas on Diwali night. Nine incidents occurred in the Kullu region. Fires broke out in residential houses, cattle sheds, haystacks and forests, causing losses to the tune of lakhs of rupees.

At Archandi village under the jurisdiction of the Patlikul fire station, a house belonging to Vinender, Vikrant and Vinita caught fire. The fire station received information at 1.35 am and a team left within a minute. The fire engine reached the village in about 20 minutes. Property worth about Rs 3 lakh was destroyed in the incident but firefighters saved assets worth around Rs 75 lakh, including a nearby 20-room residential building and kitchen and rooms on the ground floor of Vinita’s house.

Earlier, at 9.56 pm on Sunday, a cattle shed and a haystack caught fire at Bharka village in Manali. The firefighters’ team reached the village in about 20 minutes. The loss was estimated at about Rs 1.20 lakh, while the timely action saved a residential house belonging to Man Chand and an apple orchard worth about Rs 55 lakh.

Fire Department officer Prem Bhardwaj said that the department kept receiving reports of fire incidents and the staff remained utterly engaged. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported.

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Forests in several parts of Kullu district also caught fire since Diwali night. Flames were seen in Sultanpur behind the district headquarters, causing panic among residents, who came together to douse the fire. Fires continued to rage in the Bhekhali forest and in the Peej, Khokhan and Diyar areas. On Monday morning, fire incidents were reported from different parts of the Maharaja valley. Around 1 pm, a fire broke out near the Baba Balak Nath Temple at Tikra Babri along the Kullu-Bhuntar road. However, the Fire Department brought the fire under control.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur appealed to the public not to burst crackers and burn forests, which caused heavy air pollution. Residents said birds were not visible in the sky and animals were behaving differently due to pollution. They described air quality as worrisome and dangerous for people with lung diseases.

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