15 IPS, 62 HPPS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh police department

15 IPS, 62 HPPS officers transferred in Himachal Pradesh police department

SPs of four administrative districts, such as Kangra, and two police districts have also been transferred

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:43 PM Nov 05, 2025 IST
In a major administrative shuffle in the police department, the state government has transferred 15 IPS officers and 62 HPPS officers, including SPs of four administrative districts, such as Kangra, and two police districts. An official notification regarding the transfers was issued by the officiating Chief Secretary, Sanjay Gupta.

According to the notification, Ashok Rattan, a 2015-batch IPS officer serving as SP Nurpur and holding the additional charge of SP Kangra, has been transferred to the post of SP Kangra. Kulbhushan Verma, a 2008-batch HPPS officer and SP, SV and ACB in Mandi Zone, will now serve as SP, Police District Nurpur.

Madan Lal, a 2006-batch HPPS officer serving as Commandant, Home Guards at the 6th Battalion in Mandi, has been transferred to the post of SP Kullu, replacing Dr Karthikeyan Gokulachandran, who has been transferred as SP (Compulsory Waiting Officer) at Police Headquarters, Shimla. Balbir Singh, SP, SV and ACB, Dharamsala Zone, has been transferred to the post of SP Hamirpur, replacing Bhagat Singh Thakur, who will retire soon.

Sushil Kumar, SP (Leave Reserve) at PHQ, will be the new SP of Kinnaur, replacing Abhishek Shekhar, who has been transferred as SP (Law and Order) PHQ, Shimla. Vijay Kumar, SP (LR) in PHQ, has been transferred as SP Chamba, while Abhishek Yadav, SP Chamba, has been transferred as Assistant Inspector General (AIG) PHQ, Shimla. Vinod Kumar, who was deployed as SP Baddi from Commandant, Home Guard, Chamba, has been transferred as SP Baddi.

In addition to these transfers, the state government has also transferred Abhishek Trivedi, a 1996-batch IPS officer serving as ADGP (Law and Order), to ADGP (Prisons and Correctional Services), Shimla, a post he was holding in an additional capacity. Prem Kumar Thakur, IGP Armed Police and Training, Shimla, has been transferred as IGP, Police Academy, Training and Research, Shimla.

The additional charge and principal of Police Training College has been handed over to Bimal Gupta, IGP SV and ACB, and Soumya Sambasivan, DIG (Northern Range), has been given the additional charge of Principal of PTC.

