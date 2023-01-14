15 judicial officers shifted

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 13

The HP High Court has transferred 15 judicial officers of the state judiciary. As per a notification issued in this regard, Jyotsna S. Dadwal, Registrar, HP Human Rights Commission, has been posted as Registrar, Lokayukta.

Krishan Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Una, has been posted as the Chairman of the HP Wakf Tribunal, Kangra at Dharamsala. The services of Aman Sood, Additional District and Sessions Judge (CBI), Shimla, are placed at the disposal of the state government for being posted as Registrar, HP Human Rights Commission.

Preeti Thakur, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ghumarwin, has been posted as District and Sessions Judge, Bilaspur; Nitin Thakur, Additional District and Sessions Judge-II, Kangra at Dharamsala, has been transferred to Dehra while PC Rana, Additional District and Sessions Judge-III, Kangra, has been transferred to Palampur.

Harish Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge-I, Mandi, has been transferred to Kullu while Abira Basu, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Sirmaur at Nahan, has been transferred as Additional District and Sessions Judge, Poanta Sahib (newly created court). Rajinder Kumar, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Kullu, has been transferred to Ghumarwin; Anita Sharma, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Barsar, has been transferred as Civil Judge, ADR Centre, Una; Rosy Dahiya, JMFC, has been posted as Civil Judge (Leave /Training Reserve) in the HC; Anshul Malik, JMFC, Jubbal, has been transferred to Paonta Sahib; Manu Prinja, JMFC, Ghumarwin, has been transferred to Barsar; Parveen Khadwal, JMFC, Shimla, has been transferred to Ghumarwin and Sheetal Gupta, JMFC, Paonta Sahib has been transferred to Jubbal.

