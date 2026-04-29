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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 15 people injured as tempo traveller overturns in Himachal's Bilaspur

15 people injured as tempo traveller overturns in Himachal's Bilaspur

No fatalities or significant property damage occurred in the accident

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PTI
Bilaspur, Updated At : 07:47 PM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Fifteen people, including some minors, were injured when a tempo traveller from Delhi overturned near Kola Wala Toba area here on Wednesday, police said.

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Thirteen devotees, who had arrived from Delhi, were on their way back after paying homage to Mata Naina Devi Temple, located in the Bilaspur district when their vehicle went out of control and tumbled off the road.

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The police and residents rushed to the scene to assist the injured, including the driver and conductor, and transported to a nearby primary health centre for treatment.

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In-charge of Kot Police Station, Harnam Singh, said that 15 people, including three-four minors, were on board. No fatalities or significant property damage occurred in the accident.

All the injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, he added.

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