Fifteen people, including some minors, were injured when a tempo traveller from Delhi overturned near Kola Wala Toba area here on Wednesday, police said.

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Thirteen devotees, who had arrived from Delhi, were on their way back after paying homage to Mata Naina Devi Temple, located in the Bilaspur district when their vehicle went out of control and tumbled off the road.

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The police and residents rushed to the scene to assist the injured, including the driver and conductor, and transported to a nearby primary health centre for treatment.

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In-charge of Kot Police Station, Harnam Singh, said that 15 people, including three-four minors, were on board. No fatalities or significant property damage occurred in the accident.

All the injured passengers are currently undergoing treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway, he added.