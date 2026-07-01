15 persons with disabilities receive artificial limbs at camp in Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated an artificial limb distribution camp organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), ACT Humane, in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society at Lok Bhawan.

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Around 15 beneficiaries from Una, Kangra, Rohru, Shimla and Sirmaur districts received artificial limbs at the camp, helping them regain mobility and lead more independent lives. The beneficiaries, representing different age groups, were identified during a registration and assessment camp organised by ACT Humane at the state Red Cross building on June 4.

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Interacting with the beneficiaries, the Governor encouraged them to face life’s challenges with courage and confidence. He said that accidents and unforeseen circumstances could deprive people of their mobility, but initiatives like this not only restore movement but also rebuild dignity, self-confidence and hope.

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Appreciating ACT Humane for its humanitarian work, Gupta described the organisation’s efforts as an inspiring example of selfless service. He also lauded the collaboration between ACT Humane and the state Red Cross Society for providing modern assistive devices free of cost to persons with disabilities.

Appealing to people to take advantage of such initiatives, the Governor urged persons with disabilities never to consider themselves helpless or inferior. He said every individual possesses immense strength and potential, and with determination, self-belief and the right support, anyone can lead a fulfilling and independent life.

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He further stressed that society must work together to ensure equal opportunities, accessibility and dignity for persons with disabilities.

Earlier, ACT Humane founder Harleen Kaur briefed the Governor about the organisation’s humanitarian initiatives. She said ACT Humane had previously organised similar artificial limb distribution camps in Solan, Kangra, Dharamsala and Mandi, where numerous beneficiaries received artificial limbs free of cost.

Besides providing assistive devices, the organisation also extends financial assistance to needy patients for medical treatment, she added.

Harleen further highlighted ACT Humane’s efforts to improve accessibility across the state by developing disability-friendly public spaces such as Children’s Park in Solan, Rani Jhansi Park and Brockhurst in Shimla, enabling wheelchair users to access and enjoy recreational spaces with greater comfort and ease.

ACT Humane state manager Yogesh Sharma also apprised the Governor of the organisation’s ongoing welfare initiatives and activities in the state.