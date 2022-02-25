Lahaul: 15 stranded tourists evacuated to Kaza

Mandi, February 24
The police evacuated 15 tourists from the Atargu bridge on the Kaza-Sumdo road to Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district last night.
Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said around 8.40 pm yesterday, Kaza police station received information that some vehicles were stranded near the Atargu bridge on the Kaza-Sumdo road due to fresh snowfall.
“A police team led by acting SHO Chung Ram of Kaza police station reached the Atargu bridge along with necessary equipment. The team located 15 tourists in seven vehicles stranded there. The tourists were traveling to Kaza,” said the SP.
“After a lot of efforts for about two and a half hours, the police team evacuated all vehicles and tourists from the Atargu bridge to Kaza.—
