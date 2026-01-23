15 suffer minor injuries as bus rolls down hillside in Chamba

Fifteen passengers escaped with minor injuries when the parked private bus they were sitting in suddenly moved off the road and got stuck on a shallow downhill side in Bhattiyat subdivision of Chamba district.

The accident occurred near Samot village when the bus operating on the Sihunta-Chowari route started moving towards the shallow hillside. According to the eyewitnesses, the bus was parked near the taxi stand in the Samot market to pick up passengers when it unexpectedly rolled downhill into a nullah. The driver and the conductor had stepped out of the bus when the incident occurred.

Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information. The exact cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained though the poor road condition or a technical fault was being suspected to be the reason. An investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a boulder fell on a private bus at the Mehla Bridge in Chamba but no one was injured. The bus was on its way from Chamba to Dharawala.