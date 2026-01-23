DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 15 suffer minor injuries as bus rolls down hillside in Chamba

15 suffer minor injuries as bus rolls down hillside in Chamba

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Chamba, Updated At : 02:21 AM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The bus that fell into a gorge near Samot village in Chamba.
Advertisement

Fifteen passengers escaped with minor injuries when the parked private bus they were sitting in suddenly moved off the road and got stuck on a shallow downhill side in Bhattiyat subdivision of Chamba district.

Advertisement

The accident occurred near Samot village when the bus operating on the Sihunta-Chowari route started moving towards the shallow hillside. According to the eyewitnesses, the bus was parked near the taxi stand in the Samot market to pick up passengers when it unexpectedly rolled downhill into a nullah. The driver and the conductor had stepped out of the bus when the incident occurred.

Advertisement

Police and administrative officials reached the spot soon after receiving information. The exact cause of the incident was yet to be ascertained though the poor road condition or a technical fault was being suspected to be the reason. An investigation was underway.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another incident, a boulder fell on a private bus at the Mehla Bridge in Chamba but no one was injured. The bus was on its way from Chamba to Dharawala.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts