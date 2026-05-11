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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 15-year-old Himachal boy dies by suicide after failing 1 subject in Class 10 board exams

15-year-old Himachal boy dies by suicide after failing 1 subject in Class 10 board exams

The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar, who had appeared for the examinations from Government High School, Thathal Jungle

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PTI
Bilaspur (HP), Updated At : 03:29 PM May 11, 2026 IST
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A 15-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide after hanging himself at his residence in a village here, as he was apparently distressed over failing to clear a paper in his Class 10 board examinations, police said on Monday.

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The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) declared Class 10 board examination results on Sunday, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.87.

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The deceased, identified as Aman Kumar, who had appeared for the examinations from Government High School, Thathal Jungle, was under stress after getting a 'compartment' (failure to clear a paper necessitating retest) in one subject, preliminary inquiry has revealed.

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According to police, Aman was alone at his home on Sunday when the results were declared. His father had gone out for his daily wage work, while his mother had gone to attend a function.

On learning that he had received a compartment in one of the subjects, Aman locked the door to his room from the inside and hanged himself from a noose tied to the ceiling. When his mother returned home in the afternoon, she found the door locked.

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Despite calling out repeatedly, she received no response. Growing suspicious, she looked inside the room through a window and found Aman hanging.

Subsequently, local residents were informed, and the matter was reported to Talai police station.

A police team rushed to the scene, took custody of the body, and initiated an investigation. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem.

Prima facie, the case is being treated as a suicide. However, the exact cause of death will only be ascertained after the post-mortem report is received, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ghumarwin, Vishal Verma said, adding that the matter is being investigated.

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