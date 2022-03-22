15-yr jail for drug peddling

Chamba, March 21
In a charas seizure case, Special Judge Sharad Kumar Lagwal today sentenced Narainu, alias Karan, of Chamba district to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 15 years and a fine of Rs 1.50 lakh. In default of the payment of the fine, the convicts would further undergo an imprisonment for two years.
In an official communiqué issued here, District Attorney Vijay Rehalia said that on January 28, 2019, a police party, while on patrolling at Koti Chowk in the district, found one person sitting in a rain shelter keeping one bag in between his legs.
On suspicion that he might be carrying some stolen articles, the person was interrogated by the police. On opening his bag, charas (cannabis) weighing 5.555 kg was found. —
