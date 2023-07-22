15-yr-old slips from hill, dies

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 21

A 15-year old boy, Ayush, died after falling from a hill near Kasauli. The Class IX boy had gone missing from his home on Thursday afternoon.

The boy’s body was found below a hill near his house this morning.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said as per the preliminary probe, inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC were underway. He said as per the probe, the deceased had slipped from the hill and died.

