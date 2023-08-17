150 evacuated in Baddi after houses develop huge cracks

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 16

As many as 150 persons were shifted to safer places from Sunani and Khali villages in Baddi tehsil after their houses had developed cracks yesterday. The houses later collapsed. Huge cracks started appearing in the buildings during the last three days after incessant rains lashed the area. As the villagers were earlier directed to vacate their houses by the local administration, no loss of life or cattle was caused.

A population of 120 has been hit in Sunani village while 30 people have been rendered homeless in Khali village. Land measuring 392 hectare has been affected, as per the report of tehsildar, Baddi. The hapless villagers have been trying to retrieve whatever household articles they could as limited availability of space was a major constraint. Some villagers managed to shift to their relatives houses located nearby while others were shifted to a nearby school and building of the AYUSH Department.

The unprecedented incident has left the residents shocked as they saw their houses crumble after appearance of big cracks and arable land sinking by several inches. Ramkumar Chawdhary, MLA Doon, who has been visiting all villages for the last three days, said, “About eight villages spread in a radius of 15 to 20 km have developed cracks. Buildings like a government primary school at Salga village has also been damaged.” A provision of 50 quintal cattle feed has been made by the MLA who has given Rs 10,000 to each family from his pocket. Immediate relief of Rs 5,000 has been provided by the district administration. Chawdhary also assured the affected families of providing them three biswa land by the state government for resettlement as their villages have been rendered unsafe for habitation.

Villagers noticed cracks on their walls, roofs as well as courtyard, fields and roads. “A team of geologists will visit the affected area tomorrow to study the reason behind this sudden land subsidence. The administration acted swiftly and vacated the affected houses at Sunani and Khali villages in Bavasani panchayat yesterday,” informed Manmohan Sharma, DC, Solan.

He added that the affected families have been housed in a nearby satsang bhawan and 100 ration kits have been provided to them by the Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Ramkumar Chawdhary.

