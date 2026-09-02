150 roads remain blocked in Himachal; yellow alert for 11 districts

As many as 150 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while 375 transformers and 40 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted after torrential rains in the state.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Mandi has the highest number of blocked roads at 78, followed by Shimla (30), Kullu (12), Chamba (8), Kangra (7), Sirmaur (6), Solan (4), Una (4) and Lahaul and Spiti (1).

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Power supply has also been affected, with 128 transformers disrupted in Mandi, 84 in Shimla, 81 in Kullu, 35 in Chamba, 34 in Kinnaur, 10 in Sirmaur and two in Hamirpur.

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Apart from this, 23 drinking water supply schemes have been disrupted in Hamirpur and 17 in Shimla.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to continue in isolated places of the state. The state’s Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for 11 districts for today.

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The districts under the alert are Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Kullu, Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti and Sirmaur.