150 test their strength, endurance at Shimla’s first Fitness Championship

Shimla, June 24
Over 150 persons participated in the first edition of the Fitness Championship, organised by gym DA
Fitness, in Shimla.
The event featured a variety of challenging competitions designed to test the strength, endurance and determination of contestants.
The championship consisted of three categories — arm wrestling, push-ups and plank challenge. The arm wrestling competition was divided into specific weight categories for men — 50-60 kg, 60-70 kg, 70-80 kg and 80 kg and above — while the women’s competition was conducted under an open weight category.
The winners in each of these categories were awarded prizes, with the first prize being Rs 3,100 and the second being Rs 1,100. Tarun emerged as the standout winner among men, securing the top position in his category.
In the push-up challenge, contestants competed to achieve the highest number of push-ups. Divyanshu won in the men’s division, and Sana claimed victory in the women’s division. The plank challenge tested the participants’ core strength and endurance, with Bhavya clinching victory in the men’s category and Sumanika in the women’s category.
Tarun was honoured as the overall winner of the competition, earning a grand cash prize of Rs 15,000, a trophy and a certificate of achievement. His performance across the events
underscored his dedication and physical prowess.
DA Fitness founder Veenu Diwan said, “We have organised many championships, but this event truly stood out due to the massive response from the youth. Our primary aim is to promote an anti-drug initiative and direct the youth towards meaningful and healthy activities. We are grateful to witness the enthusiasm and look forward to organising more events on a much larger scale in Shimla.”
“The championship not only provided a platform for fitness enthusiasts to showcase their abilities but also served as a significant step towards promoting a healthy lifestyle among the youth of Shimla,” he added.
