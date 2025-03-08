1,500 volunteers trained in disaster response: DC

Under the first phase of the Aapda Mitra scheme, 1,500 volunteers have been trained in disaster response across nine districts of the state.

Rana, Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Director-cum-Special Secretary (Revenue) today informed that this scheme was proving beneficial in enhancing community-level disaster preparedness in the state.

“In the second phase, the Yuva Aapda Mitra Scheme (YAMS) was being implemented in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA),” he said.

Rana said in all, 4,070 youth volunteers from the NCC, NSS, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and Bharat Scouts and Guides (BS&G) would undergo a seven-day residential training. They would also receive emergency response kits (ERKs) and life and medical insurance coverage for three years, he said.

He further informed that the training would be conducted at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) and Home Guard and Civil Defence training centres, while the District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) would oversee its implementation at the district level.

“Besides, 20 master trainers from the state are undergoing an advanced training of trainers (ToT) programme at the Central Training Institute, Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, from March 3rd to 20th. These trainers will play a key role in strengthening disaster preparedness across Himachal Pradesh,” Rana said.

He said this initiative aligns with the ongoing efforts of the state government under the — “Creation of task force of youth volunteers for disaster preparedness and response” — which had already trained over 24,500 volunteers.