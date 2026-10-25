15,000 from state to attend November 1 rally in Delhi: Rajani Patil

Around 15,000 people from Himachal Pradesh will take part in an INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on November 1 to protest against alleged vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of party affairs in Himachal Rajani Patil made this announcement at a joint press conference of INDIA bloc leaders in Shimla on Saturday.

She said that around 10 lakh people were expected to attend the rally. Besides Congress leaders, CPM and CPI leaders attended the press conference, signalling unity among the parties on the issue.

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The leaders alleged that voting rights and the system of free and fair elections were under threat and that all opposition parties should unite and intensify their agitation against the Central Government and the Election Commission of India.

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Rajani said, “All Opposition parties are united on the issue of vote theft and will fight collectively to protect democratic rights.” She alleged that the BJP and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were acting in collusion. She added that the Congress would fight a decisive battle on the issue and launch a month-long ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign in the state.

Senior CPM leader and former MLA Rakesh Singha said that the absence of free and fair elections amounted to an attack on the Constitution. He called upon all secular forces to unite to protect voting rights and democratic institutions. “Free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy. If they are under assault, there will be no democracy left. We all have to come together on one platform, just as people united to drive the British out of the country many decades ago,” he added.