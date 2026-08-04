153 roads closed in Himachal, heavy rain likely till August 10; yellow warning issued

As many as 153 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while 191 transformers and 58 water supply schemes also remain disrupted after they were damaged due to torrential rains.

Advertisement

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, as many as 51 are in Mandi, 39 in Sirmour, 36 in Kullu, 15 in Shimla, five each in Kangra and Chamba and two in Una.

Advertisement

Similarly, out of the total disrupted transformers, as many as 143 are in Sirmour, 35 in Mandi, 12 in Shimla and one in Chamba. Apart from this, out of the total water supply schemes which remain disrupted, about 28 are in Sirmour, 14 each in Shimla and Hamirpur and two in Chamba.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state till August 10, for which yellow alerts have been issued by the State’s Meteorological Centre. For August 5, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Mandi and Sirmour districts, resulting in intense spells of heavy rains in isolated places of these districts. Additionally, light to moderate rain is also expected to occur in the rest of the state.

Also, minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal till August 10, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop by 2°C to 4°C during the same period of time.

Advertisement

Heavy rains in isolated places also continued to occur in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Nahan received 117 mm rain, Una 57 mm, Kasauli 38 mm, Kangra 24.1 mm, Paonta Sahib 22.6 mm and Palampur 13.4 mm. As a result of this, maximum temperatures across the state were down by 2° to 5°C, while minimum temperatures were normal.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 24.4°C, Dharamshala 29°C, Manali 24.8°C, Solan 26.2°C, Kangra 29.6°C, Mandi 30.2°C, Sundernagar 28.8°C, Una 30.4°C, Kufri 20 °C, Kasauli 26°C, Keylong 23.2°C, Kalpa 21.4°C, Nahan 27°C, and Chamba 30.2°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 32°C, which was recorded in Hamirpur, while the lowest minimum temperature was 12.1°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.