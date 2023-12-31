155 orphans, disabled kids identified for govt scheme

Our Correspondent

Chamba, December 30

While presiding over a meeting of the committee constituted for Child Development Project and the ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana’ here today, Chamba Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arun Sharma said 155 orphans and differently-abled children — referred to as ‘children of the state’ — had been identified in Chamba and Mehla blocks of the district under the ‘yojana’.

The SDM instructed officials to raise awareness about the eligibility and benefits of the state government’s ‘yojana’ so that no eligible person was deprived of the benefits of this scheme. He added that 66 eligible orphans of the Chamba development block and 89 eligible orphans of the Mehla development block had been selected so far, and eligibility certificates had been issued to them.

He said accommodation and free education would be given to the orphans, alongside the allotment of three biswa land to landless children. A provision of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to orphaned youth for marriage. Additionally, funding of Rs 2 lakh each would be given to those wishing to establish their own startups, the SDM added.

The SDM also reviewed the activities being conducted under the ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba