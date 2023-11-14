156 certificates distributed under Sukh Aashray Yojana

Our Correspondent

Chamba, November 13

Under the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, the government has adopted around 6,000 destitute children as ‘children of the state’.

Chamba MLA Neeraj Nayar stated this while presiding over a one-day workshop on child protection, organised by the Chamba District Child Protection Unit here. He distributed eligibility certificates to about 156 beneficiaries of this scheme.

“The main objective of the scheme is to provide financial aid to orphan children, destitute women and senior citizens so that they do not have to face any problem,” Nayar said, adding that the lives of destitute children would improve due to this scheme. Under the scheme, they would be given Rs 4,000 every month till the age of 27 years.

In the camp, District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan provided career counselling to the children and urged them to “take the right path in life”.

#Chamba