157 new Covid cases, three deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

As many as 157 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 310,428. Besides, three persons died (two in Kangra and one in Shimla). The number of active cases rose to 1,421.

The highest number of 36 cases was recorded in Kangra, followed by 20 in Mandi, 17 each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, 16 in Shimla, 15 in Sirmaur, 10 each in Solan and Kullu, nine in Lahaul and Spiti, three in Kinnaur and two each in Una and Chamba.

