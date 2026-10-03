1,570 revenue cases disposed of at Karsog in nine months

As many as 1,570 revenue cases were disposed of in Karsog tehsil of Mandi district during the first nine months of the year, officials said at a meeting held in Karsog on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, reviewed the progress of revenue-related cases in Karsog tehsil and Pangna and Bagsiad sub-tehsils.

Officials reviewed various public-related matters, including mutations, partitions, demarcations, jamabandis and corrections being handled through different patwar circles. Of the cases disposed of, 1,273 were related to mutations, 85 to partitions, 110 to demarcations, 65 to corrections and 37 to other matters.

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The Deputy Commissioner directed the officials concerned to give priority to cases pending for more than six months and ensure their disposal at the earliest. He said that the timely resolution of such cases would reduce the need for residents to make repeated visits to government offices.

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Devgan said that Karsog tehsil handled a considerable volume of revenue-related work and special measures were being taken to improve public services. He directed the officials concerned to regularly review pending cases and follow an effective action plan for their time-bound disposal.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that the timely disposal of public-related revenue matters remained an administrative priority. He urged the officials and the employees to expedite their work and ensure that revenue services were delivered to citizens in a simple, accessible and timely manner.

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District Revenue Officer Harish Sharma, Karsog SDM Alisha Chauhan, Tehsildar Prithi Chand and other officials and employees of the Revenue Department attended the meeting.